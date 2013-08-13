Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Next IPhone, The IPhone 5S

Apple will announce the next iPhone on Tuesday, September 10.

It will likely release 10 days later on Friday, September 20.

So what can you expect from Apple? We’ve gather all the big rumours about the next iPhone here.

It is expected to be called the iPhone 5S and look exactly like the iPhone 5.

But that doesn't mean it will be exactly the same as the iPhone 5.

The next iPhone's internals are going to be totally, different, according to leaks.

This means it should be faster. It's supposed to get an A7 processor, which is the next generation of Apple's processors.

It's also supposedly getting a new, more powerful battery. Hopefully battery life is longer in the new iPhone.

It should have a much better camera.

And a better flash. It looks like Apple is adding a dual LED flash. Maybe no more red eye in photos?

There is also talk that Apple could add some sort of fingerprint scanning technology.

It seems very un-Apple like to add fingerprint technology to the iPhone. It seems like a worthless gimmick.

The reason the rumour is floating around is that Apple bought Authentec, a company that supplies fingerprint sensor technology and other embeddable security features to some of the biggest businesses in tech.

Therefore, a lot of people think it's getting into some sort of biometric technology. Also, Apple usually wants some feature to make its newest phone stand out if the design is the same. This could be it.

The fingerprint scanner will supposedly be on the home button which will be convex instead of concave, and made of scratch resistant sapphire glass.

It's coming in September. Announcement on September 10, release likely September 20.

And that's about it for the iPhone 5S!

What else is expected around the time of the iPhone 5S?

People are also expecting a low-cost iPhone that will help Apple sell in China.

This low-cost phone is expected to have a plastic casing and sell for ~$US350.

The latest leaks show it looking super bright ...

Those bright colours for the low-cost iPhone look like they fit on Apple's new iPhone software, iOS 7.

We have been told that it's going to be called the iPhone 5C.

Apple introduced iOS 7 in June. It's a total redesign.

