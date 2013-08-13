Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Next IPhone, The IPhone 5S

Apple will announce the next iPhone on Tuesday, September 10.
It will likely release 10 days later on Friday, September 20.
So what can you expect from Apple? We’ve gather all the big rumours about the next iPhone here.
This means it should be faster. It's supposed to get an A7 processor, which is the next generation of Apple's processors.
It's also supposedly getting a new, more powerful battery. Hopefully battery life is longer in the new iPhone.
And a better flash. It looks like Apple is adding a dual LED flash. Maybe no more red eye in photos?
It seems very un-Apple like to add fingerprint technology to the iPhone. It seems like a worthless gimmick.
The reason the rumour is floating around is that Apple bought Authentec, a company that supplies fingerprint sensor technology and other embeddable security features to some of the biggest businesses in tech.
Therefore, a lot of people think it's getting into some sort of biometric technology. Also, Apple usually wants some feature to make its newest phone stand out if the design is the same. This could be it.
The fingerprint scanner will supposedly be on the home button which will be convex instead of concave, and made of scratch resistant sapphire glass.
Those bright colours for the low-cost iPhone look like they fit on Apple's new iPhone software, iOS 7.
