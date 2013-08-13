Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Next IPhone, The IPhone 5S

It seems very un-Apple like to add fingerprint technology to the iPhone. It seems like a worthless gimmick.

The reason the rumour is floating around is that Apple bought Authentec, a company that supplies fingerprint sensor technology and other embeddable security features to some of the biggest businesses in tech.

Therefore, a lot of people think it's getting into some sort of biometric technology. Also, Apple usually wants some feature to make its newest phone stand out if the design is the same. This could be it.