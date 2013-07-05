Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Next iPhone, The iPhone 5S

Apple’s next iPhone is likely in the final stages of development.
It should be out this fall, perhaps at the end of September.
To get you ready for what Apple’s planning, we’ve put together this slideshow.
This means it should be faster. It's supposed to get an A7 processor, which is the next generation of Apple's processors.
It's also supposedly getting a new, more powerful battery. Hopefully battery life is longer in the new iPhone.
And a better flash. It looks like Apple is adding a dual LED flash. Maybe no more red eye in photos?
It seems very un-Apple like to add fingerprint technology to the iPhone. It seems like a worthless gimmick.
The reason the rumour is floating around is that Apple bought Authentec, a company that supplies fingerprint sensor technology and other embeddable security features to some of the biggest businesses in tech.
Therefore, a lot of people think its getting into some sort of biometric technology. Also, Apple usually wants some feature to make its newest phone stand out if the design is the same. This could be it.
Those bright colours for the low-cost iPhone look like they fit on Apple's new iPhone software, iOS 7.
