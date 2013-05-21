All You Need To Know About iPhone 5S

Apple’s next iPhone is expected to arrive at the end of this summer.
To get you up to speed on what people think Apple will announce, we’ve put together this slideshow.
The rumours include a better camera, fingerprint scanning technology and a low-cost option for Eastern markets.
Yes, it seems very un-Apple like to add fingerprint technology to the iPhone. It seems like a worthless gimmick.
The reason the rumour is floating around is that Apple bought Authentec, a company that supplies fingerprint sensor technology and other embeddable security features to some of the biggest businesses in tech.
Therefore, a lot of people think its getting into some sort of biometric technology. Also, Apple usually wants some feature to make its newest phone stand out if the design is the same. This could be it.
