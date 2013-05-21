All You Need To Know About iPhone 5S

Jay Yarow
Apple’s next iPhone is expected to arrive at the end of this summer.

To get you up to speed on what people think Apple will announce, we’ve put together this slideshow.

The rumours include a better camera, fingerprint scanning technology and a low-cost option for Eastern markets.

It is expected to look exactly like the iPhone 5...

But that doesn't mean it will be exactly the same as the iPhone 5.

The next iPhone's internals are going to be totally, different, according to early leaks.

This means it should be faster.

It should have a much better camera.

There is also talk that Apple could add some sort of fingerprint scanning technology.

Wait, what?

Yes, it seems very un-Apple like to add fingerprint technology to the iPhone. It seems like a worthless gimmick.

The reason the rumour is floating around is that Apple bought Authentec, a company that supplies fingerprint sensor technology and other embeddable security features to some of the biggest businesses in tech.

Therefore, a lot of people think its getting into some sort of biometric technology. Also, Apple usually wants some feature to make its newest phone stand out if the design is the same. This could be it.

One early report said it was coming in August, but a lot of people think it comes in September.

And that's about it for the iPhone 5S! It's early so maybe more leaks are coming. But...

Really, people are more excited about the new iPhone software.

The new software for the iPhone is expected to be 'flatter,' which means less glitz, less gloss.

Here's a potential look at how it could change.

This is the current icon for Messages...

...and this is what messages could look like. See? Very subtle changes.

What else is expected around the time of the iPhone 5S?

People are also expecting a low-cost iPhone that will help Apple sell in China.

This low-cost phone is expected to have a plastic casing and sell for ~$350.

More thoughts on what Apple will do next ...

