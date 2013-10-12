The Most Trustworthy Apple Analyst Out There Just Slashed His Estimates For IPhone 5C Sales

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo just slashed his estimates for iPhone 5C sales.

We don’t have his note, but our Bloomberg terminal has the bullet pointed details of the note.

Kuo is now estimating Apple shipped 11.4 million 5Cs in the September quarter, a 33% drop from his original estimate. He also says he expects 5C sales to be just 10.4 million units for the December quarter, a 10% sequential drop.

He’s still formulating what this means to Apple’s overall units though because the 5S and the 4S remain strong sellers.

Kuo was the most accurate Apple analyst when it came to iPhone rumours and reports. He correctly predicted much of what Apple announced. It seems that Kuo, moreso than most analysts, has reliable supply chain sources.

According to Bloomberg, he also notes that the 5C is shipping quickly to customers from Apple’s website, and that third party resellers have started discounting the phone to move units.

None of this is all that surprising. Apple took a risk in charging a high price for the 5C. It’s only $US100 less than the 5S. If you’re in the market for a new phone, why not just spring for the 5S, which isn’t that much more on a relative basis over the lifetime of a phone?

What this means for Apple overall remains cloudy, though.

In the past, Apple would have sold the iPhone 4S, the iPhone 5, and the iPhone 5S. This year, the 5C takes the place of 5. So, if the 5C just sells slightly better than the 5, without eating into sales of the 5S, it’s a win for Apple.

Apple reports earnings on October 28. We’ll get a slightly better idea about 5C sales versus 5S sales then, though we do not expect Apple to announce each model’s individual sales.

