This Is The Earliest You Can Pre-Order The IPhone 5C

Sprint and Verizon are on board to offer pre-orders for the

iPhone 5Cas early as possible, meaning you should prepare to stay up late tonight if you want to be one of the first to snag the new gadget when it ships on September 20.

Apple announced that pre-order for the 5C will start September 13, but it didn’t specify an exact time. Naturally, Sprint and Verizon leapt to offer their pre-orders at the earliest possible opportunity: both carriers will accept orders starting exactly at 12:01 am PT or 3:01 a.m. ET.

So, if you want to be one of the first ones to snag your colourful 5C, you better get your coffee ready or set an early alarm. If you want the top-of-the-line iPhone 5S though, tough luck. Apple will not offer pre-orders for the iPhone 5S ahead of its September 20 launch.

