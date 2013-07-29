This Photo Shows Empty Plastic Boxes For The 'iPhone 5C' — Apple's rumoured Budget iPhone

Steve Kovach

A lot of Apple rumour sites are passing around an image of a bunch of plastic iPhone boxes with an “iPhone 5C” logo on them. 

The image originally appeared on a Chinese rumour site called WeiPhone, which lets people upload their own gadget leaks. 

Many are speculating that this iPhone 5C moniker will be what Apple uses for its rumoured budget-friendly plastic iPhone, with the “C” standing for colour. Earlier rumours have said the budget iPhone will come in multiple colours.

Here’s the photo:

plastic iphone 5c boxes

