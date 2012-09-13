Get Ready For Apple To Unveil The World's First Smartphone With LTE*

*Well, sort of.



Even though LTE, the wireless technology that delivers data speeds about as fast as your DSL or cable modem, has been available in Android phones for well over a year now, there’s still a lot of confusion of confusion over what “4G” actually is.

In fact, a recent survey by Piper Jaffray shows that most people don’t think they need LTE in their next phone. And a surprising number of them didn’t know even know what LTE is.

Expect that to end with the introduction of the iPhone 5. Remember how no one really knew what “3G” was until the iPhone 3G launch in 2008? You can bet that’s going to happen with LTE and the iPhone 5. And you can bet Apple’s messaging will be to popularise the technology. (By the way, that’s going to be good for other device makers who use LTE.)

Multiple reports have confirmed that the new phone will connect to LTE networks. And 9to5Mac just discovered that a page describing LTE on the iPhone shows up in Apple.com’s search results. It’s happening, folks.

