Foxconn CEO Says The iPhone 5 Will Be Better Than Samsung's Galaxy S III

Just as Samsung’s Galaxy S III launches, word has slipped from Foxconn that the hottest Android phone pales in comparison to Apple’s next iPhone.



We found this on BGR and reports say that during Foxconn’s annual shareholder’s meeting, CEO Terry Gou took shots at the Galaxy S III maker.

Here’s what Gou said, as quoted by the Taiwanese publication Focus Taiwan:

Gou said he has made it a lifetime goal to defeat Samsung — ‘a company with a track record of snitching on its competitors.’ He was referring to Samsung’s action in 2010 of snitching on four Taiwanese companies in an investigation by the European Commission on price-fixing in the flat panel industry…

Gou also urged consumers to wait for the launch of Apple’s iPhone 5, saying that the new model will put Samsung’s Galaxy III to shame.

