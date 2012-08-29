The iPhone 5 Leak Everyone Was Talking About Yesterday Turned Out To Be A Fake

Yesterday’s iPhone 5 leak.

Photo: Apple.pro

rumours were swirling yesterday that Apple planned to add a Near Field Communication (NFC) chip to the next iPhone, which would make it possible for users to make mobile payments with the device. The rumour started after a Japanese blog called Macotakara speculated a tiny square on a leaked next-generation iPhone display was actually an NFC chip.



But AnandTech did some technical analysis on the leak and determined the tiny square was not an NFC chip. That assertion was quickly backed up by Jim Dalrymple of The Loop, who is very plugged into Apple. If he says it, it’s true.

So consider the NFC rumour dead. Again. For the third year in a row.

