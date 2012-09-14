How To Get Your iPhone 5 Without Waiting In Line

Photo: Associated Press

Pre-orders for the iPhone 5 began last night. By all accounts, it was a massive success for Apple. The wait time for a new iPhone 5 order on Apple.com is now around two weeks. As of this writing, it appears most carriers will be able to ship you the phone on launch day.If you want an iPhone 5 on day one, you’ll have to wait in line at the Apple store or one of your carrier’s retail locations.



But waiting in line stinks! Henry Blodget is already upset that he can’t just walk into an Apple Store and buy an iPhone 5.

So here’s what you do if you’re like Henry and don’t want to wait in line or are having trouble ordering your iPhone 5 online. (And even if you do wait in line at the Apple Store on launch day, it won’t take you half a day. Two hours at most.)

On launch day (Sept. 21), it’s best to go to one of Apple’s smaller retail partners. Those stores tend to have smaller lines or no lines at all. For example, I went to Radio Shack this spring to buy the new iPad when it launched. I was the only customer in the store. Now, the iPad isn’t as popular as the iPhone, so there may still be lines at smaller retailers, but it won’t be nearly as bad as the lines at the Apple store or carrier retail locations.

Also, be patient! If you don’t absolutely need to get the iPhone 5 on launch day (let’s be honest, does anyone?), you can order it online right now and it will arrive at your door in 2-3 weeks. No waiting in lines. No hoping your local retailer has it in stock. It’ll come when it comes.

Finally, if you’re scared of ordering things online or are having problems, it’ll likely be a few weeks before you can walk into the Apple store and buy one without waiting in line. Again, be patient!

