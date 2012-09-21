SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON: The iPhone 5 Versus The iPhone 4S

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

When the iPhone 5 was announced the reaction from many people was “boring.”They thought it looked too much like the iPhone 4S.



Now that we have our own iPhone 5, we think those people are a little misguided.

The iPhone 5 is a beautiful phone. It’s thinner, lighter, and above all faster.

Apple was able to cut 1.7 millimeters off of the depth of the iPhone 5 and it is a noticeable difference. It weighs 112 grams, which is 28 grams less than the 4S.

28 grams and 1.7 millimeters might not sound like much, but they add up to make a pretty significant difference.

The iPhone 5 is noticeably taller than the 4S. It retained its width and still feels great in the hand. Both phones seem to have about the same level of brightness. The retina display shines on both phones. The iPhone 5 is shorter. The headphone jack has been moved to the bottom of the phone. The lightning port is extremely tiny, the pictures don't do it justice. Here is the right side of the phone. The SIM is smaller but not by too much. The power button is smaller on the 5 but not by much. Here are both phones side by side again. And a better shot of the lightning port compared to the 4S's 30-pin dock connector. Another view from the top. The iPhone 5 isn't dramatically thinner but when you pick the phone up you can feel how light it actually it. Now check out the iPhone 5 unboxed. IPHONE 5 UNBOXED >

