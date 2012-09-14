Actually, The iPhone 5 WON'T Be Able To Use Voice And Data Simultaneously On Certain Carriers

Photo: Apple

The official word from Verizon is that the iPhone 5 will not support voice and data connections at the same time on Sprint and Verizon, reports The Verge.Simply put, you won’t be able to use the phone and the internet at the same time. This is the exact opposite of what Verizon indicated yesterday.



It’s not clear why from a technical perspective. Verizon and Sprint’s 3G networks use CDMA, a technology which doesn’t handle simultaneous voice and data well.

That limitation should have gone away with the move to LTE—as it has with other Verizon LTE phones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.