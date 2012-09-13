Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 5 In Two Minutes

It’s official!
Apple announced the iPhone 5 today. The event was kind of a snoozer. Absolutely everything the company announced today had already leaked out months ago.
But if you still need to catch up on what’s new with the iPhone 5, here’s a quick video explaining everything.
Produced by Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
- Celebrities Tell Us Their favourite iPhone Apps
- How Amazon Can Disrupt The Smartphone Industry
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.