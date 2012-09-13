US

Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 5 In Two Minutes

Steve Kovach

It’s official!

Apple announced the iPhone 5 today. The event was kind of a snoozer. Absolutely everything the company announced today had already leaked out months ago.

But if you still need to catch up on what’s new with the iPhone 5, here’s a quick video explaining everything.

Produced by Robert Libetti

