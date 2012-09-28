The Vibration Unit In The iPhone 5 Is Older, Louder, And Harsher

The iPhone 5’s vibration component is an older and outdated model, reports CNET.



The iPhone 4S made use of a small vibration component that allowed for quiet and smooth vibrations, but the unit in the new iPhone 5 is the same as the one used in the 4–louder, more intense vibration.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. A more intense vibration means it’s easier to feel in your pocket. But a louder vibration could be a little obnoxious in a movie theatre or at the office.

Why would Apple do this? CNET explains that an iFixIt screenshot shows the older vibration unit to be smaller than the one used in the 4S. Given the iPhone 5’s slender profile, Apple may have used it to maintain a smaller design.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.