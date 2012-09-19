What The iPhone 5 Looks Like In Its Box

The iPhone 5 launch is inching closer and closer.
Boy Genius Report and Redmond Pie have obtained images of the iPhone 5 box and what’s inside.
Remember, the iPhone 5 goes on sale this Friday, Sep. 21, at 8 AM local time.
Here is what iPhone 5 buyers will see on Friday after they open the box:
Photo: BGR
The box contains Apple’s new Earpods, a wall plug, and the new lightning cord.
Here is a better view of the outside of the box:
Photo: Redmond Pie
Don’t Miss: Everyone Is Saying This Is The Real iPad Mini >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.