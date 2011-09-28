rumour: iPhone 5 Will Launch October 14 In U.S., France, Germany, Japan, And UK

Photo: Case Mate

The iPhone 5 is set to launch on October 14 in the U.S., France, Germany, and the UK, according to a rumour on the Japanese blog Macotakara.Macotakara cites a bunch of rumours we’ve already heard before, such as blackout vacation dates for Apple employees, but also hints that it has another industry source saying October 14 is the date.



Apple is expected to make the iPhone 5 announcement on October 4, so a launch date 10 days later seems plausible.

