iPhone 5 To Launch August 16?

Photo: App Advice

A job posting on a UK employment site indicates Apple wants to hire several “iPhone Sales Specialists” to start working in its stores on August 16.Apple retail training is five days, so that leaves plenty of time to get a slew of new employees in the stores to accommodate what could be a huge rush of customers itching for the new iPhone.



We’re sceptical, though. All previous speculation points to a September launch. What seems more likely is that the new employees would start in August and get accustomed to how the store operates before buckling down for a September iPhone 5 launch.

[Via CNET]

