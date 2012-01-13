REPORT: The iPhone 5 Will Be Thinner And Work On All Networks

Photo: AP

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty predicts that the next-generation iPhone will be thinner and may include a quad-mode chip that will allow it to work on all 3G and LTE networks, reports Apple Insider.The thinner size would come from Apple employing new touch panel technology.



Huberty suggests that Apple may also use a brand new material to build the casing for the device.

And the release date? She predicts that the new iPhone will be ready for consumers at the end of Q2.

