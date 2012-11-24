iPhone 5 Takes Its Place In The Global Smartphone Market

Despite having been released late in the quarter, iPhone 5 accounted for 3.6 per cent of phones shipped globally in the third quarter, according to Strategy Analytics.



Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S3 had a huge quarter and took the lead in the smartphone market, overtaking the iPhone 4S as the top-selling smartphone model globally. Eighteen million Samsung Galaxy S3s were shipped, up from 5.4 million in the second quarter.

Strategy Analytics attributes the Galaxy S3’s success to “a large touchscreen, extensive distribution, and generous operator subsidies.”

The iPhone 5 saw relatively modest opening weekend sales compared to previous iPhone releases, but nonetheless its quick uptake in the global smartphone market is impressive. That’s especially true considering that it first shipped to consumers September 21, and the quarter ended September 30.

The iPhone 5 shipped 6 million units in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, which encompasses the holiday season, Strategy Analytics believes that the iPhone 5 will outsell the Galaxy S3 and regain the top smartphone spot for the iPhone line. Within the U.S., teens and young adults seem to be migrating to iPhone from Android handsets, a promising sign for iPhone 5 adoption.

