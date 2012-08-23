The iPhone 5's Sync Cable Leaked And It Seems To Confirm There'll Be A Smaller Dock Connector

Photo: Twitter

Leaks for Apple’s next iPhone have persistently pointed to a smaller dock connector in the new device.Now iLounge has uncovered a photo of what appears to be the syncing/charging cable that’ll be used with the iPhone.



The photo comes from the Twitter account of an employee at Veister.com, a site that sells tech accessories.

Assuming this is the real thing, you can see how the that it confirms the new iPhone’s dock connector will only be nine pins wide, versus the current 30-pin size used today.

