The iPhone 5 Will Have A Voice Control Feature Called "Assistant"

Photo: 9 To 5 Mac

Apple is working on a fully-integrated voice control feature called Assistant in iOS 5, according to a leaked screenshot uncovered by 9 to 5 Mac.The feature isn’t in the current developer beta version of iOS 5, so it’s possible that Assistant will be exclusive to the iPhone 5. (Just like Voice Control was exclusive to the 3GS when it launched.)



The leak suggests Assistant will do more than just convert speech to text or command basic iPhone functions. It will also implement technology used in the app Siri, which Apple recently acquired.

Siri is a free iPhone app that uses data stored on your device like location, calendar schedule, etc. to find the best way to fulfil your inquiry.

For example, you could say “Buy two tickets to Captain America for tonight” and Assistant will find available movie tickets near your location for the time you requested.

9 to 5 Mac also says Assistant will be crowdsourced, meaning it will take user data to help improve the service over time. (With user permission, of course.)

If you want a preview of what Assistant will be like, you can download Siri’s free app now. Just imagine those same features fully-integrated into iOS 5.

