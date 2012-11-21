Apple Is Now Shipping The iPhone 5 Faster

Shipping times continue to improve for the iPhone 5 when your order it online directly through Apple.



Apple’s store displays the wait for an order, which is a pretty good indication of how Apple is managing to balance supply and demand.

In Apple’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook noted that supply continues to outstrip demand and said it was “difficult to predict” when they would come into balance.

Last week the wait was three weeks in the US and Canada stores. Now, per the screenshot below, it’s down to two weeks.

We don’t know if that means Apple is increasing production to match demand, or if demand is softening compared to the period right after the new smartphone launched.

