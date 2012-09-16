iPhone 5 Shipping Time Improves, For Some

Some Apple fans woke up on Friday morning and went to pre-order an iPhone 5 but were met with a 2-3 week wait time.



Just one hour after the pre-orders went live Friday, Apple pushed back delivery of the newest iPhone to 2-3 weeks.

But now, AppleInsider is reporting that some customers may receive their phone on time.

If you’re one of the lucky ones, you received this email from Apple:

So much for actually selling out of pre-orders in an hour.

