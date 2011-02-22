iPhone 5 Might Not Launch Until September

Photo: Associated Press

Apple has launched a new iPhone each June or July for the past four years, but this year’s expected iPhone 5 may not launch until September, FBR Capital Markets analyst Craig Berger says in a note today.Berger writes, “For the iPhone 5, we continue to hear that a July launch is unlikely, with various casing suppliers and touch suppliers still ramping up, with some chip vendors not having yet received firm iPhone 5 orders, and with other sockets like the image sensor (most likely going to Omnivision exclusively, but with some potential for Sony to split that socket) still in flux. Given these factors, we think a September launch is more likely, off from Apple’s traditional iPhone launch schedule, but giving the firm more time to enhance its next-generation instant communications on the phone.”



Berger says his contacts suggest that Apple is planning to build 100 million iPhones during calendar 2011, “much stronger” than Street estimates and the firm’s prior estimate of 75 million. And he has heard that Apple has boosted its internal iPad target to 45 million units, up from 38 million previously.

