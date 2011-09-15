This Leaked iPhone 5 Screen Protector Hints At A Touch-Sensitive Home Button

A few images of an alleged iPhone 5 screen protector began floating around this morning. MacRumors dug them up from the ukwire.hk.
A flimsy plastic screen protector is a very easy to fake. So we’re highly sceptical. Still, it’s worth a look. Notice the space for the wide home button at the bottom. The protector is also large enough to support the rumoured larger iPhone 5 screen.
Check it out:
Photo: MacRumors
Photo: MacRumors
