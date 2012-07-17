Here's Yet Another Leaked Part From The iPhone 5

As Apple begins production on its next iPhone, we’re starting to see a few supposed leaks come out of the supply chain.



The latest leak is a photo of the black and white versions of the next iPhone’s screen. It matches earlier leaks from 9to5 Mac and WSJ that suggest the next iPhone will have a larger 4-inch screen. The photos appeared on Photobucket and were picked up by TechCrunch and the Chinese site Apple.pro.

Click here to see all the iPhone 5 rumours we know about so far >

Here’s the photo:

Photo: PhotoBucket

