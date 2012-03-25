REPORT: The iPhone 5 Screen Size Will Be The Same, But Everything Else Will Be Different

An iPhone 5 concept design by Antonio De Rosa

The next generation of iPhone is slated to arrive this fall, reports iMore.As has been reported before, the phone will support 4G LTE. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Apple already implemented it with the new iPad.



In terms of screen size, iMore’s sources indicate that the new phone will be mostly unchanged in that area. Expect a similar 3.5-inch screen.

In what is perhaps one of the more dramatic changes, Apple is attempting to reduce the size of its 30-pin dock connector. With a so-called “micro-dock” in place, it frees up room inside the device for more components.

