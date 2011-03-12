NEW IPHONE 5 rumour: Same Design As iPhone 4, Larger Screen

Photo: MacRumors

A new leak suggests Apple will not be radically redesigning the next iPhone.MacRumors has picked up on engineering mould designs from iDealsChina that show iPhone 5 looking just like iPhone 4, except with the screen stretching to edges of the phone with a thinner bezel.



While iDealsChina might seem like a sketchy news source, Arnold Kim at MacRumors notes they’ve been right in the past about Apple product redesign.

Chinese manufacturers sometimes get early designs of Apple products so they can start making cases. That’s how we saw early looks at the iPad 2.

Previous rumours about iPhone 5 suggest Apple was going to overhaul the design and make it look more like an iPad 2. We have a few more months before iPhone 5 hits, so we’ll probably many more leaks and rumours.

