All The Latest iPhone 5 rumours You've Been Missing

While you wouldn't be able to guess from its advertising or marketing materials, T-Mobile is hurting because it doesn't offer the iPhone. The company has said as much in official statements and earnings reports.

T-Mobile can't have the iPhone right now because its network isn't compatible with the device. While you can use an unlocked iPhone on T-Mobile, you won't be able to get 3G data speeds.

But T-Mobile is taking matters into its own hands, altering its network so unlocked iPhones can access 3G speeds. That's good news if you want to buy the next iPhone unlocked at full price and run it on T-Mobile.

However, since the next iPhone is supposed to be compatible with advanced LTE networks, you'll still be out of luck if you want to remain a T-Mobile customer. T-Mobile's network won't have LTE until 2013, which means it'll likely miss the next iPhone launch this fall. If T-Mobile has any hope of getting the next iPhone, it probably won't happen until next year at the very earliest.