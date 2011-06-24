Here's Every iPhone 5 rumour We Know About So Far

Photo: This is my next …
Now that the WWDC hype has calmed down and we know almost everything about iOS 5, it’s time to focus on the iPhone 5 again.For the first time in 4 years, Apple didn’t announce a new summer launch for the iPhone. That means the September launch rumours are all but confirmed.
Several more iPhone 5 rumours have cropped up in the weeks since WWDC. We gathered everything we know here.
Most major Android phones nowadays have 4-inch screens, and they sure are pretty. Many think the iPhone 5 will adopt the trend with a larger screen with a narrow bezel.
Apple is obsessed with battery life. It took a full year for the iPhone to get 3G. We expect the same for 4G. But who knows? It's possible that Apple is (probably) pushing the iPhone 5 launch to September in order to optimise the phone for 4G.
Some rumour mongers predict the iPhone 5 will be a 'global' device, meaning it can connect to CDMA and GSM networks. You'll also be able to use the same device with either Verizon or AT&T.
iOS 5 is pretty great, but there are still a bunch of things missing: Third-party widgets, voice control, and 3G FaceTime, to name a few. There's a good chance Apple will add some of these before September.
It's possible Apple may take another design cue from Android phones and get rid of the physical Home Button on the front of the device. Instead everything will either be controlled by new touch gestures or there will be a new, touch-sensitive home button.
Right now the iPhone's 5 MP camera does a great job at shooting HD video, but we'd love to see Apple take it a step further. Many Android phones already have a 8 MP camera that can shoot full 1080p HD video. The camera has been a standard feature on the iPhone since the beginning, so it's only natural for it to get a nice upgrade with the iPhone 5.
So far, rumours point to an 8 MP camera that can shoot 1080p HD video.
Here's another improvement to the iPhone 5's camera. rumours have been spreading that it will have a dual-LED flash for better lighting when shooting photos and video.
Other rumours point to a complete redesign for the iPhone 5 with a thinner body and larger screen. We know Apple likes to make its products thinner and lighter with each upgrade, so this is a distinct possibility.
We really thought this was going to happen with the iPhone 4 launch. Instead, it looks like Apple was holding off for another year to finally offer a 64 GB version of the iPhone. If that's the case, the iPhone 5 will probably be offered in 32 GB and 64 GB flavours. But the 16 GB iPhone 4 could stick around at a discount.
This was one of the earliest rumours for the iPhone 5. Some think that Apple will include a Near Field Communication (NFC) chip in the phone. These chips can tie your phone to your credit card or bank account so you can pay for things at special check out pads in stores. Some think Apple will let you tie your NFC chip to your Apple ID so you can make purchases with the same credit card you use to buy iTunes music and apps.
This is practically guaranteed to happen. Apple likes to keep its iDevice hardware in sync, so the iPhone 5 should pack the speedy A5 processor just like the iPad 2. That should make the iPhone 5 almost 2x faster than the iPhone 4 while still maintaining great battery life.
There's no way Apple is going to make the same mistake twice. The iPhone 5 will either have an internal antenna or a redesigned external antenna that won't lose its signal when you grab it.
This rumour crops up with every iPhone refresh, so there's probably not much to it this time either. But there's still talk about a smaller iPhone 5 that will sell for a lower price. Some analysts think the 'Nano' iPhone is essential to compete with all those cheap Android phones out there. We doubt that's ever going to happen.
There's almost no chance Apple will adopt 3D any time soon. It's expensive, and kills battery life. But there's still speculation that Apple may allow 3D apps and movies to play on the iPhone 5.
iPhone 4's glass backing was a nice touch, making the device feel super sturdy to hold. Now there are some design rumours floating around that Apple will ditch the glass for metal, just like the original iPhone had.
Apple didn't announce a new iPhone at WWDC this month, as it traditionally does. That's no surprise as most predict the iPhone 5 was pushed to September. It will almost definitely launch when iOS 5 does this September.
An exec from the European carrier Orange recently let it slip to Reuters that Apple would have a super-small SIM card that will allow for a thinner iPhone 5 design. But this contradicts rumours that the iPhone 5 will have the same body style as the iPhone 4.
We've already seen some leaked test models of a T-Mobile iPhone, and some analysts think it's very possible the iPhone 5 will be available there and Sprint. We're sceptical.
We know that Nuance, the company behind the excellent Dragon Dictation software. has partnered with Apple. There's a good chance the iPhone 5 will have full voice control, powered by Nuance. That means you'll be able to dictate e-mails and text messages, just like you can with many Android phones.
