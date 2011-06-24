Here's Every iPhone 5 rumour We Know About So Far

Is this what the iPhone 5 will look like?

Photo: This is my next …

Now that the WWDC hype has calmed down and we know almost everything about iOS 5, it’s time to focus on the iPhone 5 again.For the first time in 4 years, Apple didn’t announce a new summer launch for the iPhone. That means the September launch rumours are all but confirmed.



Several more iPhone 5 rumours have cropped up in the weeks since WWDC. We gathered everything we know here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.