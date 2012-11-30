The iPhone 5 Reviewed By A Normal Person

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

I’ve had my iPhone 5 for two weeks now and I absolutely love it.I’m not exactly obsessed with gadgets, so I only upgraded to the iPhone 5 because my iPhone 4’s screen smashed. (The only way I could type a “P” or “0” was to turn the phone sideways.)



But in the end, I’m glad I made the upgrade.

My favourite part about the phone is how fast it is; the LTE network is amazing and it doesn’t feel like it takes forever to send an email or upload a photo to Instagram.

Here’s what else I love about my new iPhone:

My smashed iPhone 4 that I used for 3 months. RIP.

The Screen Is Super ClearYes, I’m coming from a phone that was shattered, but there’s still no comparison to the iPhone 4. The screen is clear and crisp, which makes for a more enjoyable experience while I’m playing games, scanning Instagram, or doing some online shopping.

The Camera Is Excellent

I love taking photos but I hate carrying my digital camera around so I have become completely reliant on my iPhone to capture fun moments. The iPhone 5’s camera is awesome. It takes clear, crisp photos that hardly need any editing. It’s also very fast, I find myself able to capture action shots easily and the colours stay super vibrant and crisp.

The Vibrate Seems To Be Less Noisy

Sometimes I felt like having my iPhone 4 on vibrate at work was more distracting than a ringtone. The iPhone 5’s vibrate isn’t as harsh and it’s much less distracting when I get a message in a quiet place.

The New Ear Pods Are A Great Improvement

They are awesome! They fit so much better and I feel like I have surround sound speakers in my ears when I listen to music.

It’s Surprisingly Light

The phone is so thin and light I don’t feel like I’m holding anything when I’m using it. It also slides into my pockets much more easily.

I Could Do Without The Bigger Screen

Most people think the new 4-inch screen is great. Jay Yarow said it makes the old iPhone look “tiny and old.” I personally prefer the shorter iPhone. Why? My hands are small and reaching my thumb to the top left corner of the phone while I’m holding it in one hand is a stretch. I can make it, but I constantly feel like I’m going to drop my phone (especially since I have a history of butter fingers) when I do it.

Not all of the apps are updated to fit to the proportions of the iPhone 5 screen yet, including Scramble With Friends that I play often. The other day while I was playing the screen got cut off, I couldn’t use my lifelines, and.. I lost. I assume most of these issues will be solved soon, however.

Conclusion

I’m incredibly happy with my iPhone 5 purchase. Despite a few quirks, I’m simply obsessed with it.

