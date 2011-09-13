If You Were Expecting A New Look For The iPhone 5, You May Be Disappointed

Photo: MacPost

In a note to MacRumors, Concord Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says sources tell her the iPhone 5 will not get a major redesign.Based on a lot of the spy shots of iPhone 5 parts we’ve been seeing, it’s possible Kuo is right.



However, Apple is also rumoured to launch two versions of the iPhone this month. One will be a budget “iPhone 4S,” while the other will be a completely redesigned iPhone 5. And some leaked cases hint at a iPad 2-like redesign.

Kuo also says the iPhone 5 (or 4S) will have a better camera and the same dual-core A5 processor that’s in the iPad 2 right now.

MacRumors has more details, so click here to check it out >

And click here for more great iPhone 5 rumours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.