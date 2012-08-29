10 Questions You Need To Ask Yourself Before Buying The iPhone 5

Photo: Antoine Brieux

The iPhone 5 will be the “it” device of the year, but it’s not for everyone.The potential drawbacks include the price, its likely fragility, and the consideration of consumers being locked into other contracts.



So how do you decide if it’s the phone for you?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.