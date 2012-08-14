iPhone 5 Pre-Orders Said To Begin September 12

Apple’s next generation iPhone will be available for pre-order on September 12, reports Rene Ritchie of iMore.



Ritchie says the news comes from the same sources who have been reliable with Apple reports in the past. He was also the first to report Apple will announce the next iPhone on September 12, a date that has been all but confirmed by Apple through multiple press leaks.

So it looks like Apple will announce the new phone and start taking pre-orders on the same day. It’s still expected to launch in stores on September 21, Ritchie says.

