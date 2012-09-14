iPhone 5 Pre-Orders Start Off With Issues

We were able to successfully pre-order an iPhone 5 at 3:14 a.m. EDT.



At around 2:50 a.m. EDT we logged on to Apple, Verizon, and AT&T.

AT&T’s website displayed a neat countdown clock that helped us stay on track of exactly when pre-orders released.

We ordered our phone through Apple’s Apple Store app. We were also successful on Verizon’s site.

Before the clock struck 3 a.m. EDT Verizon’s website was not responding. It took 8 minutes for us to break through on AT&T.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we experienced:

As of 3:32 a.m. EDT the Apple Store website is still down.

At 3:37 a.m. EDT we broke through Apple. The Apple Store is working and we aren’t experiencing any problems. AT&T’s website and Verizon’s seem ok too from what we can tell.

As of 3:41 a.m. EDT everything seems to be working well. We’re annoyed that you can’t pre-order no contract/unlocked phones but sort of expected that.

We scanned Twitter to see other’s reactions, some people are still having issues.

As of 4:00 a.m. EDT everything is working fine.

Tell us about your iPhone 5 pre-order experience in the comments.

Don’t Miss: Here’s How To Figure Out Which iPhone 5 To Buy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.