T-Mobile Customers: You Can Pre-Order The iPhone 5 Today

T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

T-Mobile, the last major US carrier to sell the iPhone, begins accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 5 today.



T-Mobile works its smartphone pricing a bit differently than the other carriers though. Instead of subsidizing the cost of your phone with an expensive service plan, T-Mobile lets you put a down payment on the iPhone and make monthly payments for the rest.

You can get the iPhone 5 starting at $99.99 down plus $20 per month for 24 months. You don’t need to sign a service contract, but you do need to sign a contract agreeing to pay off the phone. You also have the option to pay the full price of the phone up front.

The T-Mobile iPhone 5 also has HD voice, which means you get crystal clear phone calls when calling another phone with HD voice on the network. No other carrier offers HD voice on the iPhone 5.

Click here to sign up for the iPhone 5 pre-order on T-Mobile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.