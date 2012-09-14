iPhone 5 Pre-Orders Start Friday At 12:01 a.m.

iPhone 5 pre-orders will start tomorrow, Sept. 14 at 12:01 a.m PDT.
That’s Pacific time, east coasters, so your pre-orders will open at 3:01 a.m EDT.
Apple confirmed to Wired via email this morning the exact pre-order time.
Wired also spoke with Sprint and Verizon today. The two carriers confirmed that pre-orders will begin on Friday morning too.
Sprint will begin pre-orders at 12:01 a.m. PT Sept. 1, and Verizon will start one minute earlier at 12:00 a.m. PT Sept. 14.
AT&T hasn’t confirm pre-order status yet. But we’re sure they will follow suit.
