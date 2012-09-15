If You Pre-Order Your iPhone 5, You Can't Pick It Up In Stores On Launch Day

A commenter on Apple’s discussion boards points out that if you pre-order your iPhone 5, you won’t be able to pick it up in-store.This is a departure from the way it used to be – in-store pickup on launch day has long been an option for new iPhones.



Our speculation is that Apple assumed it wouldn’t be able to handle the pre-order crowd and the launch day crowd at once.

