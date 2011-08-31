Spy Shots Of iPhone 5 Parts Suggest The Same Design As The iPhone 4, But Thinner

Photo: Greek iPhone

The iPhone 5 part leaks keep coming.This latest batch comes from Greek iPhone, which we found via BGR.



Greek iPhone says the part designs suggest the iPhone 5 will look a lot like the iPhone 4, but thinner. (We’re going by what Google Translate says, so bear with us.)

The site also says the camera has a different shape than the iPhone 4’s and will be more powerful.

