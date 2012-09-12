Less Than 24 Hours Away From Its Unveiling, Some Think One Of The iPhone 5's Exclusive Features Could Be A Panoramic Camera

Photo: MacRumors

The iPhone 5 may have a special panoramic camera mode, reports MacRumors.The news initially came from a tweet by mobile consultant and developer Will Strafach. He has since deleted it, not because it’s inaccurate, but because he says the info was already known. Strafach has a great record digging into Apple’s iPhone development, so it’s worth noting.



A panoramic camera isn’t anything terribly new. Third-party apps on iPhone have long offered the ability to stitch together multiple photos into a larger, seamless photo. The feature was reportedly hidden in beta versions of the the iPhone’s software, but the performance was quite poor. But if a panoramic camera feature does make it to the iPhone natively, it’ll be a first for the device.

This screenshot from MacRumors, which comes from last year’s leak that the iPhone could be getting a panorama mode, shows what the feature could look like.

