MUNSTER: Worst Case Scenario, Apple Sells 6 Million iPhone 5s Opening Weekend

Photo: AP

Apple will sell 6-10 million iPhone 5s during its weekend launch, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster in a new note this afternoon.Munster is predicting the mid-point of that range. He thinks Apple announces 8 million iPhone 5s sold on the opening weekend, which would be double what it announced last year for the iPhone 4S.



He calls 6 million sold a “worst case scenario.”

Apple says it had 2 million iPhone 5 pre-orders during the first 24 hours the phone was available. That’s double what it did last year with the iPhone 4, which is giving Munster confidence it can double opening weekend sales.

