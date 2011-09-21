New Apple CEO Tim Cook Will Introduce The iPhone 5 On October 4

Photo: AP

Apple is going to have one of its big product events to introduce the iPhone 5 on October 4, John Paczkowski at All Things D reports.New CEO Tim Cook will be in charge of the event, just like former CEO Steve Jobs used to run events. This will be an interesting test for Cook since he’s never done the big product roll out before. Paczkowski says he will be aided by other Apple executives who will also make presentations on stage.



The phone is expected to go on sale weeks after Cook’s presentation.

