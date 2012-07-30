This Might Be What Your iPhone 5 Is Going To Look Like

Photo: 9To5Mac
Earlier this week photos were leaked of what appeared to be Apple’s latest iPhone.Today 9To5Mac has discovered more photos via Japanese site iLab of the device fully assembled.
The revised dock connector can be seen in the photos as well as the inside of the device.
While the phone does in fact look taller, the design reminds us of the iPhone 4S.
Here is the iPhone's back. It has been rumoured that Apple is going to eliminate the glass back, replacing it with aluminium.
Here is the iPhone facing up. The new dock connector is visible along with the headphone jack on the bottom. Another difference is the FaceTime camera moving to the centre at the top.
And the inside bottom, showing another view of the speaker grilles, headphone jack, and dock connector.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.