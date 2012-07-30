This Might Be What Your iPhone 5 Is Going To Look Like

Photo: 9To5Mac

Earlier this week photos were leaked of what appeared to be Apple’s latest iPhone.Today 9To5Mac has discovered more photos via Japanese site iLab of the device fully assembled.



The revised dock connector can be seen in the photos as well as the inside of the device.

While the phone does in fact look taller, the design reminds us of the iPhone 4S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.