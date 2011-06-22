Here Are Some New Details On The iPhone 5...

Photo: alibaba.com

Bloomberg dug up some new details on the iPhone 5, which it says is coming in September. Some of them are already out there:

The iPhone 5 will include a faster chip, the A5, that Apple is using with the iPad 2

The camera resolution will improve to 8 megapixels, from 5 megapixels

The iPhone 5 release was delayed until September to wait for the iOS 5 release. (This is the first time we have heard an explanation for this delay.)

Apple is developing a cheaper “low-end” iPhone for developing countries that will be similar to today’s iPhone 4. This will help the company compete with the Android onslaught.

The iPad 3, meanwhile, will likely have better screen resolution and a more responsive touchscreen.



IDC is projecting that Android will have more than twice the global market share as the iPhone by the end of the year: 40% for Android versus 18% for iPhone. This makes the cheaper iPhone even more important.

See Also: Here’s Every rumour We Know So Far About The iPhone 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.