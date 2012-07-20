The iPhone 5 Will Use Super-Small SIM Cards

European phone carriers are starting to stockpile nano-SIM cards ahead of the iPhone 5 launch, and BGR reports that the next iPhone will shed its current micro-SIM for these even smaller SIM cards.



A SIM (subscriber identity module) is your phone’s unique identifier that helps carriers find you on a GSM network. Carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile use SIM cards.

The report comes from multiple carriers saying that Apple is providing them with special adapters to see how the nano-SIMs will work on their networks.

