Whoops! Apple Sort Of Leaked That It's Going To Call The New iPhone The 'iPhone 5'

It looks like Apple accidentally let it leak that its next iPhone will in fact be called the iPhone 5.



When you search for “iPhone-5” on Apple.com, the results pull up a few pages for the device.

9to5Mac first picked up on the goof.

Even though clicking on the search results brings up a “Page Not Found” error, we bet those pages will be in working order following Apple’s announcement this afternoon.

So despite all the debate over whether or not Apple should call the new iPhone the iPhone 5, even though it’s the sixth-generation of the device, doesn’t seem to matter. iPhone 5 it is.

Photo: Screenshot

