Did Someone Get Their Hands On An iPhone 5?

Another iPhone 5 leak! (Maybe.)



This one comes from a Chinese case manufacturer that’s showing off what seems to be a working model of a new iPhone. It matches up nicely with the design that’s been creeping out over the last few months.

As Gizmodo points out, this could easily just be a mockup built by the case manufacturer to make cases for the next iPhone.

But as we learned last year with the iPhone 4S, just because case manufacturers start cranking out accessories for a new iPhone design, doesn’t mean Apple will follow through.

We won’t know for sure until Apple announces the new device as part of the company’s fall product transition.

Want to know more about the iPhone 5? Click here for all the rumours we know about so far >

Here’s are the photos:

Photo: Coolzonepda

Photo: Coolzonepda

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.