You Simply Must See This Beautiful Concept Design Of The Next iPhone

Photo: Antonio De Rosa

Now that some of the iPad hype has faded, the attention quickly turns to the next iPhone.9to5Mac uncovered the work of Italian designer Antonio De Rosa, who has taken a stab at imagining what the new device might look like.



His designs, while purely speculative, are totally stunning.

