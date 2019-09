Photo: benm.at

This is easily the best guess of what the iPhone 5 redesign will look like.The German blog BenM.at took all those leaked cases we’ve been seeing, dumped the designs into a computer, and made this gorgeous mockup of an iPhone 5.



You can see all the images and video on BenM.at, or check out the best ones here.

