iPhone 5 Feature? "Touch Your iPhone Here To Pay"

Is Apple developing a payments system to use your iPhone as a sort-of credit card in stores?



The company recently hired Benjamin Vigier, “an expert in the mobile payments industry who works with a technology called near field communication,” the NYT’s Nick Bilton writes, citing a report in Near Field Communications World.

According to Vigier’s LinkedIn profile, he’s now Apple’s “Product Manager – Mobile Commerce.”

Bilton adds, “This isn’t the first hire at Apple with knowledge and experience in NFC. According to people familiar with Apple’s recent hiring, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak for the company, Apple has recently hired other phone engineers with background experience and knowledge of NFC and similar mobile technologies.”

So, what could this mean?

Perhaps the iPhone 5 will be able to act as a payment method in stores, the way certain phones in Japan can be used to pay for subway rides, vending machine soft drinks, and other merchandise?

Perhaps Apple wants to extend iTunes payments into stores?

Perhaps Apple wants to own peer-to-peer payments through iPhones?

Or something entirely different?

See Also: The Crazy Phones In Japan That The iPhone Is Competing With

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.